Alvin Kamara in concussion protocol after hit to head

Alvin Kamara was placed in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in the first quarter of Thursday night’s New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game.

The Saints tried to set up a screen for Kamara in Atlanta territory, but the Falcons were all over it. The rookie running back was hit hard in the head by Deion Jones, who brought him down immediately.

Debo is there again pic.twitter.com/TBcPDiHCO1 — Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) December 8, 2017

Heather Cox reported that the neuro trauma consultant watched the play in slow motion three times and watched replay of him coming off the field as well.

Kamara was placed in concussion protocol to be evaluated. The rookie had three catches for 25 yards to start the game.