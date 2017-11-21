Saints’ Alvin Kamara dubs his TD celebration ‘Fleur de Leap’
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has come up with a great nickname for the touchdown celebration he used on Sunday.
Kamara, who has seven touchdowns on the season, scored on a TD catch in Sunday’s comeback win over Washington. After the TD, he leaped into the stands and actually stood there next to some fans. Take a look:
RT @Saints: WE.
DID.
THAT.@a_kamara6 with the touchdown and the two-point conversion to tie things up with 1:05 to play! #SaintsGameday | #WASvsNO pic.twitter.com/ybeqLxg5px
— … (@dandre_985) November 20, 2017
Kamara’s twist on the Lambeau Leap has lent itself a great nickname: the “Fleur de Leap,” which is a play on the Saints’ Fleur de Lis logo. The rookie talked about the nickname during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on AT&T’s AUDIENCE Network.
At least Kamara gave credit to a Twitter user for coming up with the name rather than trying to claim he came up with it. Funny stuff.