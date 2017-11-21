pixel 1
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Saints’ Alvin Kamara dubs his TD celebration ‘Fleur de Leap’

November 21, 2017
by Larry Brown

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has come up with a great nickname for the touchdown celebration he used on Sunday.

Kamara, who has seven touchdowns on the season, scored on a TD catch in Sunday’s comeback win over Washington. After the TD, he leaped into the stands and actually stood there next to some fans. Take a look:

Kamara’s twist on the Lambeau Leap has lent itself a great nickname: the “Fleur de Leap,” which is a play on the Saints’ Fleur de Lis logo. The rookie talked about the nickname during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on AT&T’s AUDIENCE Network.

At least Kamara gave credit to a Twitter user for coming up with the name rather than trying to claim he came up with it. Funny stuff.

