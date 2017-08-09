Amari Cooper continues to miss practice for Raiders

Oakland Raiders fans may start to get a little concerned about the health of Amari Cooper.

Cooper missed practice again on Wednesday, which marked the fifth time in six practices that he’s missed practice, according to ESPN reporter Paul Gutierrez. Gutierrez says Cooper is said to be dealing with a leg injury.

The nature and extent of Cooper’s leg injury is unclear, but it’s obviously enough to make him miss practice.

Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick in 2015, is looking to generate his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. He improved upon his rookie season with 83 catches for 1,153 yards and five touchdowns last season. The Pro Bowler has not missed a regular season game during his career.