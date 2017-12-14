Amari Cooper not expected to play in Week 15

A disappointing season for Amari Cooper is likely to continue this weekend, as the Oakland Raiders wide receiver is expected to miss Week 15 with an ankle injury.

Cooper suffered an ankle injury in Week 12 and missed the following game because of it, but he was able to start last Sunday’s game against the Kansas Chiefs. However, he ended up re-injuring his ankle in the second quarter and left the field. Cooper missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and it sounds like he won’t play Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Raiders WR Amari Cooper not practicing for second straight day. Not expected to play Sunday vs. Cowboys after aggravating left ankle sprain vs. Chiefs. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 14, 2017

Cooper was on the receiving end of a brutal hit from Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart in Week 12, and it looked like he may have suffered a head injury. He eventually cleared the concussion protocol, but he hurt his ankle on the same play and it has not been the same since.

In 12 games this season, Cooper has caught just 42 passes for 499 yards, though he has scored five touchdowns. After he surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in his first two NFL seasons, 2017 has been a major disappointment for the former Alabama star.