Ameer Abdullah reveals foot injury was Lisfranc tear

Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah revealed on a recent podcast interview the nature of his foot injury from 2016.

Abdullah missed nearly all of the 2016 NFL season after suffering a foot injury in Week 2 that resulted in him being placed on IR. We knew the injury was a tear, but the Lions had kept it quiet that Abdullah had a Lisfranc tear. Lisfranc injuries can be serious, as some players, like Maurice Jones-Drew, never recovered from the surgery. But Abdullah appears to be doing well since and has been fully cleared by the team’s doctors.

“I ended up tearing my Lisfranc the second game of the season against the Tennessee Titans, separating my foot, so that was a bummer for me,” Abdullah told former NFL DE Adam Carriker on his “Carriker Chronicles” podcast last month. “But I’m shaking back good now. It’s helped me understand my body more, so I’m a lot more penciled in on what I need to do as far as recovery, make sure I’m [doing all the] right things for my body to make sure I’m ready for this 2017 season.”

Abdullah, a second-round pick in 2015, rushed for 597 yards and scored three touchdowns as a rookie. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry on 18 attempts last season before the injury. He will enter the upcoming season as Detroit’s top running back.