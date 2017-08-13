Colts GM: Andrew Luck’s arm stronger now than in 2016

Indianapolis Colts fans are starting to get anxious about Andrew Luck and his surgically-repaired shoulder, but the team finally provided a positive update on Sunday.

In a television interview during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Luck’s shoulder is stronger now than it was at any point in 2016. He also said Luck is “doing really well.” Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star speculates that Luck has begun throwing again.

Chris Ballard on Colts broadcast re: Andrew Luck: "He's doing really well. His strength levels are probably better than they were (cont'd) — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 13, 2017

Ballard cont'd: "at any point last season." Remember, Luck played through partially torn labrum in '16. Personally, I think he's throwing. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 13, 2017

Don't wanna be dramatic, but that's literally the most specific thing the Colts have said about Luck's status in months. Def good news. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 13, 2017

Luck began training camp on the PUP list, and there has been some concern that he may not be ready for the start of the regular season. Based on all the information that has come out, Colts reporter Mike Chappell said Sunday that he expects Luck to be ready for Week 1 or miss one game at the most.

The initial shoulder injury Luck suffered happened back in 2015, so you can understand why the Colts are trying to take it slow and let him heal completely this time. Luck has also dealt with some other fairly serious injuries in recent seasons, which is why the team wants him back at 100 percent health before he comes back at all.