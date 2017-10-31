Andrew Luck had cortisone shots that did not alleviate pain in shoulder

Andrew Luck is sitting out practice this week for the third consecutive week, and the Indianapolis Colts had hoped he would be back by now. Luck recently had injections in his shoulder to alleviate soreness he was experiencing, but the shots did not do the trick.

In his weekly appearance on WFNI-1070 AM Monday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard revealed that Luck has sought out second and third opinions on his surgically-repaired shoulder.

“Well, when he had the shots — he’s been having some soreness in his shoulder, and we gave him the shots two weeks ago, hoping that would settle it down,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of the Indy Star. “And it hasn’t quite settled it down yet, so we wanted to start getting some answers. And he’s gone to a couple other doctors just to get some opinions to see where we’re at. Hopefully we’ll have an update here later in the week, but look: Andrew’s exhausted every avenue to try to get ready and get back and play, and that was our hope, also. So we’ll have more answers, though, as we go forward later this week.”

Luck returned to practice on a limited basis earlier in the month, but he was quickly shut down after experiencing pain in his throwing shoulder. He sat out for nine months prior to that after having surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The Colts originally thought Luck would be ready to play by now, which is why they did not place him on injured reserve at the start of the season. However, the latest reports we have heard about the quarterback’s recovery have not been encouraging. It would be a surprise if Luck appears in a game during the 2017 season.