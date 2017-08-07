Andrew Luck could reportedly miss start of regular season

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck underwent shoulder surgery back in January, and he has yet to resume throwing. While the team has not yet indicated that there is reason for concern, fans are beginning to panic.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that there is a chance Luck might not be ready for the regular season.

On the @SiriusXMFantasy show, @AdamSchefter expressed concerns over Andrew Luck. Said there's "chance he isn't ready to open the season." — Jeff Ratcliffe (@JeffRatcliffe) August 7, 2017

You can certainly understand why the Colts don’t want to rush Luck back. The shoulder injury that required surgery was originally sustained in 2015, so Luck played a lot of games at less than full strength. That was evident with his erratic play at times in 2016, and Luck appeared in just seven games the season before.

Luck began training camp on the PUP list, but some recent comments Colts general manager Chris Ballard made sounded encouraging. Still, fans in Indy aren’t going to feel better until their quarterback starts practicing again.