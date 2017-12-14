Andrew Luck reportedly will not need second shoulder surgery

There is some good news on the Andrew Luck front.

Luck has been in Europe receiving treatment on his shoulder and is set to return soon, according to a report. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said before Thursday night’s game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts that Luck is doing well and will not need a second surgery on his shoulder.

From TNF Pregame: A look at the job security of #Colts coach Chuck Pagano, as well as an Andrew Luck shoulder update. pic.twitter.com/RSFcma9MEc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2017

There was some concern that Luck might need a second shoulder operation after not recovering well enough from his January surgery, which would have put his status for 2018 in question. This seems like a positive development for the QB who was finally placed on injured reserve last month without playing a snap this season.

In addition to the news on Luck, Rapoport says Chuck Pagano and his coaching staff are on the hot seat and know they could be replaced after the season. Pagano’s job has been in question the past few season, especially after some notoriously terrible calls, so a firing would not come as a surprise.