Andrew Luck reportedly in Europe seeking treatment on shoulder

Andrew Luck reportedly has gone to Europe to seek treatment for his troublesome shoulder.

The Indianapolis Colts was placed on IR by the team this month after being unable to return from offseason shoulder surgery. Luck injured his shoulder in 2015 and played through the injury later that season and last season before deciding to address it with an operation in January. The Colts had expected him to return this season and didn’t even placed him on injured reserve to begin the season. However, Luck experienced setbacks after returning to practice in October.

Luck’s shoulder did not respond to cortisone shots, and he reportedly continued to experience pain. That has led him to seek the alternative treatment in Europe, according to ESPN’s Mike Wells and Chris Mortensen.

There still are not any timetables about when Luck may return to action.