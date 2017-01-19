Andrew Luck undergoes shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder this week, according to his boss.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Thursday that Luck is recovering from an outpatient procedure he had to repair an injury that has bothered him for over a year.

Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015. Will be ready for season! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 19, 2017

Luck has taken a beating behind a horrendous offensive line over the past two seasons. Of all the injuries he has sustained, an issue with his throwing shoulder could obviously be the one that has prevented him from being at the top of his game.

It’s unclear when Luck suffered the injury, though it could have been on any one of the ferocious hits like this that he has sustained. If the Colts can get Luck back to full strength for the start of training camp and bolster their offensive line, they may finally have a shot at getting back to the playoffs.