Report: Andrew Luck was throwing 30-yard finesse passes

One of the biggest questions entering the NFL season has to do with the status of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Luck underwent shoulder surgery in January to repair a torn labrum. The recovery time was projected as 6-9 months.

The QB opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list and still has not been activated from it yet. His continued presence on the PUP list has left some wondering whether he’ll even be available when the season starts in Week 1.

One positive sign is that Colts reporter Mike Chappell says Luck threw 30-yard finesse passes last week.

Was told by someone who's generally plugged in Luck throwing 30-yard finesse passes last wk. Don't if true. I'm doubting wk 1. Maybe week 3 https://t.co/CzQO33w78s — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 21, 2017

That report is unconfirmed, but it would be positive if true. Luck would still need to work on all his throws and build up velocity, so he has some ways to go. Plus he has to get some practice work in with his offense. That’s why it has many wondering whether he’ll be ready to go when the season begins.