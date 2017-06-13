Andrew Luck unsure if he will be ready for training camp

Andrew Luck is attending minicamp for the Indianapolis Colts but unable to throw yet as he recovers from shoulder surgery. At this point, the Colts quarterback also is uncertain if he will be ready for training camp next month.

Luck talked about his status on Tuesday at minicamp. Here’s both a video and transcription of what he said about his rehab:

#Colts QB Andrew Luck, when asked if he believes he'll be ready for the start of training camp in six weeks: pic.twitter.com/EQBNOqX7hh — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 13, 2017

With no specifics on *when* Andrew Luck will return to practice (or July 29th Training Camp) – Luck says he *is* approaching that moment. pic.twitter.com/dSamKIw9yi — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) June 13, 2017

While it would be nice to have Luck ready when training camp begins, the important thing is having him ready for the start of the season in September. The Colts have mishandled Luck the past two years in terms of his injuries, resulting in limited action and sub-par play. It’s about time they give him a chance to fully recover. They shouldn’t push him, no matter how desperate Chuck Pagano is.