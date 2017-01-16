Andy Reid: Chiefs can win with Alex Smith at quarterback

The four remaining teams in the NFL Playoffs are all led by successful quarterbacks with extensive resumes, all of them among the most talented in the league.

Many would say Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith doesn’t fit into that mold, and as such, the inevitable questions are coming up after his team lost to Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in the AFC Playoffs.

Smith went 20-34 for a modest 172 yards against Pittsburgh, throwing a touchdown and an interception. The defeat dropped him to 2-4 in his career in playoff games, including a 1-3 record with the Chiefs. Coach Andy Reid, however, thinks he is still entirely capable of taking Kansas City where they want to be.

"Do I still think we can win with Alex? Yeah, we were right there," Reid said. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 16, 2017

Smith is in that middle ground of quarterbacks who are good but not great. Criticism tends to get him going, and he firmly believes in himself. Perhaps most importantly, the Chiefs seem to have an unwavering belief in him, too. They did go 12-4 with him under center in 2016. He just has to get over the hump and win in the playoffs when legacies are really forged.