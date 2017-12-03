pixel 1
Sunday, December 3, 2017

Andy Reid reportedly giving up play-calling duties vs. Jets

December 3, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The Kansas City Chiefs have looked completely lost on offense in recent weeks, and head coach Andy Reid has decided to make a major change in advance of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that Reid has decided to give up calling plays. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will take on that responsibility in the short-term, though Reid will still have “oversight.”

The Chiefs have lost five of their past six games. They scored 13 points or fewer in three of those losses. After his red-hot start to the season, Alex Smith has been unable to protect the football in recent weeks and appears to have some of his teammates giving up on him.

Kansas City is still in first place in the AFC West, but the Los Angeles Chargers have looked much better lately and they — along with the Oakland Raiders — are just a game behind the Chiefs. Reid knows something has to change, so he’s starting with himself.

