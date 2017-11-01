Andy Reid reminisces about chili dogs he used to get outside Texas Stadium

Andy Reid spent 14 seasons as a head coach in the NFC East, and during that time he became quite familiar with the Dallas Cowboys. And you know what he misses the most about traveling to the Lone Star State at least once a year? The chili dogs, of course.

Well, maybe that’s not the thing Reid misses the most, but he certainly has fond memories of that particular dining experience. On Wednesday, Reid told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News that his love affair with the chili dog guy at the old Texas Stadium actually started before he was coaching the Philadelphia Eagles.

Asked Andy Reid about memories coaching vs. Cowboys: Became friends w/ guy who made chili dogs near Texas Stadium coaching booth while w/ GB — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 1, 2017

Andy Reid: "I thought he did a great job. He was phenomenal with those. Put a little extra cheese and onions on them. I liked that." https://t.co/ReuHEm8cSX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 1, 2017

Reid has been known to poke fun at himself over his weight, so it’s no surprise he proudly reminisced about the chili dogs he used to eat 20 years ago. This is the same guy who once hilariously compared his skills in the buffet line to a future Hall of Famer’s on the field. Never change, Andy.