Andy Reid signs contract extension with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that they have signed head coach Andy Reid to a contract extension.

Reid is entering his fifth season with the team, and he has an overall record of 43-21. The Chiefs have made the playoffs in three of his five seasons at the helm, including the past two seasons.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the opportunity to continue my coaching career here in Kansas City,” Reid said in a statement. “We’ve made quite a bit of progress over the last four seasons, but we are not done yet. We are going to continue to work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships. I’ve been blessed by the support of the community, our fans, the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs staff. I’m looking forward to the years ahead as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Reid’s 184 total wins (including playoffs) are 10th all-time among NFL head coaches. The Chiefs were 2-14 the year before Reid took over, and he helped lead a massive turnaround with the team finishing 11-5 in 2013.

The terms of the deal are not yet known, but it would not be a surprise if the Chiefs made Reid one of the highest-paid coaches in football.