Andy Reid not thinking about replacing Alex Smith for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have been in a major slide since their impressive 5-0 start, but Andy Reid says he is not thinking about making a quarterback switch to give the team a spark.

The Chiefs have now lost five of six after falling 16-10 to Buffalo on Sunday. Alex Smith has passed for three touchdowns and four interceptions in the past three games — all losses. The team has only averaged 12 points per game in those losses.

After the loss to the Bills, Reid says he isn’t considering making a switch away from Smith.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid tells reporters he didn’t consider replacing Alex Smith at QB and isn’t thinking about going to Patrick Mahomes next game: "That's not where I am at right now.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2017

The Chiefs traded up to draft Patrick Mahomes, who is viewed as the team’s future for obvious reasons. There was no reason to give any thought to him while Smith got off to an incredibly hot start with 16 touchdown passes and no interceptions over his first eight games.

Despite his recent struggles, sticking with Smith seems like the most logical move for KC while they’re still in the playoff race.