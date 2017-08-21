Ad Unit
Monday, August 21, 2017

Anquan Boldin says he is completely done with football

August 21, 2017
by Grey Papke

Don’t get your hopes up for an Anquan Boldin return to the NFL.

Boldin told Ross Tucker of SiriusXM NFL Radio that there is no chance of a return later in the season, even if a contender comes calling.

Boldin again cited the social and political turmoil in the country as motivating factors for his retirement.

Boldin caught many off guard with his Sunday retirement announcement, but it sounds like he’s been thinking this through and is completely set on his decision.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus