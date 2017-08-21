Anquan Boldin says he is completely done with football

Don’t get your hopes up for an Anquan Boldin return to the NFL.

Boldin told Ross Tucker of SiriusXM NFL Radio that there is no chance of a return later in the season, even if a contender comes calling.

I asked Boldin if any chance he'd sign later in season for a contender. "No. I'm done with the sport of football. My passion is elsewhere." — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) August 21, 2017

Boldin again cited the social and political turmoil in the country as motivating factors for his retirement.

"Seeing things transpire over last week or so … there are things bigger than football." Boldin talking Charlottesville, not Bills moves. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) August 21, 2017

"I'm uncomfortable with how divided we are as a country. This is not a fly by night decision. It's something I want to dedicate my life to." — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) August 21, 2017

Boldin caught many off guard with his Sunday retirement announcement, but it sounds like he’s been thinking this through and is completely set on his decision.