Anquan Boldin drawing interest from ‘a number of teams’

Free agent wide receiver Anquan Boldin isn’t quite ready to step away from the game of football just yet, but he’d ideally like to play closer to home and for a potential Super Bowl contender.

With training camps nearing, interest in Boldin has also begun to heat up. And as of Monday, ‘a number of teams’ have inquired with the veteran and at least one has invited him in for a workout later this week.

NFL receiver Anquan Boldin told me he's had conversations with a number of teams about signing & has a visit set up for Sunday. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 17, 2017

In April, Boldin confirmed his interest in returning for his 15th professional season, but wasn’t ready to commit to a specific location or team.

In 2016, Boldin played in 16 games for the Detroit Lions, hauling in 67 receptions for 584 yards and eight touchdowns. He also posted an impressive 70.5% catch rate, which was the second-highest of his career.

With 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdown in his career, Boldin ranks among the very best of all-time. And while he may be getting up there in age, he still represents a quality veteran option and capable red zone target for any team in need.