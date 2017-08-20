Anquan Boldin leaves Bills, plans to retire

Anquan Boldin’s 14-year NFL career is somewhat suddenly coming to an end.

According to a report by ESPN’s Jim Trotter on Sunday, the veteran wide receiver has left the Buffalo Bills and informed them of his plans to retire.

BREAKING: Anquan Boldin left the Bills today and has informed them he is retiring, ESPN has learned. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 21, 2017

Boldin also released this statement on his decision to retire:

Statement from Anquan Boldin on his decision to retire: pic.twitter.com/z19jekK33R — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 21, 2017

The 36-year-old Boldin had just signed with the Bills on a one-year, $2.75 million deal earlier this month. For what it’s worth, he had been grappling with the question of retirement for several months and did not get his wish this offseason to play closer to home. Rest assured though, Boldin can now look back on a fruitful career that netted him three Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl ring, and the respect of countless opposing secondaries.