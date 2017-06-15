Anquan Boldin reportedly may prefer to play close to home in Florida

Anquan Boldin remains a free agent, and his geographical preference may be part of the reason why.

The 36-year-old wide receiver prefers to play close to his home in Florida, the Detroit Free Press reported Thursday.

Boldin played for the Lions last season, catching 67 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns. In April, Boldin confirmed his intention to play in his 15th pro season.

There has been talk about a potential reunion with the Lions, but Boldin may be waiting to see if something pops up closer to home. The veteran receiver has remained productive despite his age.