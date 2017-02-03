Anquan Boldin unsure if he will return next season

Anquan Boldin is still getting it done in the NFL at age 36, but he’s unsure if he will return for another season.

The 14-year NFL veteran said on Friday that he does not know if he will play next season, according to Detroit Lions reporter Tim Twentyman.

Lions WR Anquan Boldin said he still hasn't decided if he'll play in 2017, open to returning to Lions if he does — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) February 4, 2017

Boldin spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cardinals, then three with both the Ravens and 49ers. He played last season with the Lions and caught 67 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns. Those were impressive numbers for the aging wide receiver, and the eight TDs were actually the most he’s scored in a season since 2008.

The Lions have Marvin Jones and Golden Tate as their top two receivers, but they probably wouldn’t mind having Boldin back next season.