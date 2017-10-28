Anthony Barr responds to Aaron Rodgers’ accusations of taunting

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr says he had nothing to say to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — until Rodgers started something.

Rodgers claimed Barr began making gestures at him after delivering the hit that broke his collarbone, but Barr blamed Rodgers for starting the conflict and turning it into a story in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Barr is clearly annoyed to be accused of starting things, but this is ultimately a matter of who you believe more at this point. It doesn’t help that he faced a lot of accusations about his hit on Rodgers being dirty in the first place. Emotions are going to run high on a play like this that costs one of the NFL’s leading stars most of, if not all, of his season.