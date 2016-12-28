Anthony Lynn: Decision to bench Tyrod Taylor was made by someone else

Tyrod Taylor will not play in the final game of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but it’s not a decision being made by the coaching staff.

Interim coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that the decision to bench the Bills’ quarterback in favor of E.J. Manuel was made without his consultation.

#Bills interim HC Anthony Lynn on Tyrod not starting: I wasn't in on that room when that decision was made. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 28, 2016

Lynn added that the move was a “business decision.”

“I can’t speak for the owner. I can’t speak for the GM. They’ll have to speak for themselves,” Lynn said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.

We already knew that the decision was pretty transparently financial in nature, and could signal the end of Taylor’s time in Buffalo. It’s still quite the admission to hear the coach, even on an interim basis, admit that decisions on who plays and who isn’t are being made above his head.