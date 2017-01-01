Anthony Lynn says Bills job is his top choice

Many reports have said Anthony Lynn has a good chance of being named the Buffalo Bills’ permanent head coach, and apparently Lynn would love for that to happen.

Speaking after the Bills got clobbered by the lowly Jets 30-10 on Sunday, Lynn said that the Bills job is his top choice.

Anthony Lynn said the Bills job would be his No. 1 choice. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) January 1, 2017

Anthony Lynn says the Pegulas have not told him he has the head coach job. "This is where I want to be. Here with the Buffalo Bills." pic.twitter.com/BBlY4XcWAm — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2017

Lynn, who was previously the team’s offensive coordinator, was named the interim head coach during the week after Rex Ryan was fired. In addition to the Bills, many other teams are said to have interest in interviewing Lynn. There was even a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley would serve as Lynn’s offensive coordinator wherever Lynn gets hired. Lynn didn’t have much of a comment on that.

#Bills interim HC Anthony Lynn said he and Gus Bradley are friends, and heard the reports, but he doesn't know "all about that" — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 1, 2017

In addition to the Bills, the Jaguars, Rams and Niners may have interest in Lynn.