Ad Unit
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Anthony Lynn says Bills job is his top choice

January 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Anthony Lynn

Many reports have said Anthony Lynn has a good chance of being named the Buffalo Bills’ permanent head coach, and apparently Lynn would love for that to happen.

Speaking after the Bills got clobbered by the lowly Jets 30-10 on Sunday, Lynn said that the Bills job is his top choice.

Lynn, who was previously the team’s offensive coordinator, was named the interim head coach during the week after Rex Ryan was fired. In addition to the Bills, many other teams are said to have interest in interviewing Lynn. There was even a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley would serve as Lynn’s offensive coordinator wherever Lynn gets hired. Lynn didn’t have much of a comment on that.

In addition to the Bills, the Jaguars, Rams and Niners may have interest in Lynn.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus