Anthony Lynn denies blocking Rivers, Gates from attending Tomlinson ceremony

New Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn refuted a report from Monday that said he was blocking two of his players from attending the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for LaDainian Tomlinson on Saturday.

Earlier Monday, Sporting News’ Alex Marvez reported that Lynn wouldn’t allow Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates to travel to Canton for Tomlinson’s induction ceremony. Lynn reportedly wanted his players to remain in Los Angeles for the team’s first training camp practice at StubHub Center in Carson, where they will be playing home games this season.

“I don’t know where that came from. I guess you can’t believe everything you read on Twitter,” Lynn said Monday via ESPN’s Eric Williams.

Lynn reportedly said whether Rivers and Gates attend will be a joint decision.

Others seem to feel Lynn is blocking the players from attending.

Lynn did not block Rivers from attending HOF, but was adamant when they spoke about wanting Phillip be at practice in stub hub w/ Rams Sat. — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) July 31, 2017

Rivers and Gates were longtime teammates of Tomlinson on the Chargers. Tomlinson played on the Chargers from 2001-2009. He made five Pro Bowls during that span and won the league MVP award. Rivers and Gates were among the Chargers’ other best players during those years, a period in which the team enjoyed tremendous success.