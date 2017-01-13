Anthony Lynn named head coach of Chargers

Less than 24 hours after officially announcing their move from San Diego to Los Angeles, the Chargers have hired a new head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Anthony Lynn and the Chargers have agreed to a four-year deal.

Now official: Chargers and former Bills interim HC agree on a 4-year contract, per source. In 24 hours, Chargers have new HC and new city. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2017

Lynn was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills last season before being named interim head coach when Rex Ryan was fired. There were initially reports that the Bills were intent on keeping him, but they decided to go in a different direction.

The Chargers hiring Lynn continues a trend of NFL teams bringing in coaches with no prior head coaching experience. The Denver Broncos officially hired former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph earlier this week, the Bills hired former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and the Los Angeles Rams made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history.

With the Chargers’ job filled, the San Francisco 49ers are now the only team with a head coaching vacancy. That likely means at least one of two offensive coordinators who were at one point considered the hottest names on the market will not be landing a head coaching gig.