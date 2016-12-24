Anthony Lynn, Jim Bob Cooter also in play for Rams

Many names have been mentioned in connection with the Los Angeles Rams’ pursuit of a head coach, and we can add a few new ones to the list.

The LA Daily News’ Vinny Bonsignore reports that Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter are names to look out for in the Rams’ search.

The Rams have said to be interested in big names such as Jon Gruden and David Shaw. Sean Payton and Ron Rivera are two current head coaches that reports have said they could go after. Higher-end coordinators like Josh McDaniels and Kyle Shanahan are also said to be on their watch list. Lynn and Cooter may be more realistic targets for them given the complexity of trying to trade for a current head coach on another team.

A guy like Lynn might be tough to get too. He is expected to draw interest as a head coaching candidate, and the Bills’ desire to keep him may make it hard for someone else to get him.