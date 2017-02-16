Anthony Lynn says Melvin Gordon ‘not there yet’ despite breakout season

Melvin Gordon had a breakout season in 2016 and appeared at times to be the best running back in the NFL, but new San Diego Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is confident the former Wisconsin star can be even better.

While speaking to reporters this week, Lynn vowed to get more out of Gordon in 2017.

“I’ve watched some tape on him,” the first-year head coach said, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. “Man, he has some upside. He did a hell of a job from his rookie year to his sophomore year. And I told him we can take this to another level. We’re going to do some things running-wise that I can think can help him.”

Gordon fell just three yards shy of 1,000 yards rushing after he suffered an injury late last season. He did, however, compile well over 1,000 total yards from scrimmage, as he also caught 41 passes for 419 yards. Despite missing three games, Gordon found the end zone 12 times.

Lynn, a former NFL running back, said he knows how to help make a “runner’s vision better, get his run reads better and get him more decisive.”

“He’s not there yet,” Lynn said of Gordon. “But that’s what is encouraging to me. When I look at the tape, I say, ‘Oh my goodness, we can help him get better here and here.’ And he’s already good. But there’s more yards [to be gained].

“When he wants to be physical, he can be physical. He’s not quite the Chris Ivory. He’s built similar to Chris Ivory. Chris Ivory is more powerful, but Mel’s a powerful man, too. He’s young, and he’s still growing. He has quick enough feet to elude. He doesn’t have the speed of a Chris Johnson, but he’s an upright runner that can sidestep and elude. He has good vision, good instincts.”

With the way he talks about Gordon, it’s no surprise Lynn may have chosen the Chargers job over at least one other. If Lynn can help Gordon develop as well as he anticipates, the 23-year-old could end up being the best back in football.