Antonio Brown apologizes for airing locker room video

Antonio Brown sent out an apology via his Twitter account on Tuesday night for airing the celebration inside the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room following the team’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Not only did Brown’s video violate the privacy of his teammates — especially by airing some of them in various forms of undress — but it gave some extra motivation to New England. In his speech to his players, Mike Tomlin called the Patriots A-holes (full story here).

In his apology, Brown apologized to his coach and teammates and acknowledged he violated the league’s social media policy.

Brown could still be facing a fine for posting the video.

His coach already blasted him with these comments for airing the video, while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged he was “a little disappointed” with Brown for violating the sanctity of the locker room.

The good news is there’s still a way Brown could make up for his actions better than any apology can; by having a huge game against the Patriots.