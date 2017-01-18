Antonio Brown says he got ‘carried away in the moment’ airing locker room video

Antonio Brown continued his apologies for airing a video of coach Mike Tomlin’s locker room speech following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 18-16 playoff win over Kansas City.

Facing the media for the first time since the controversy erupted, Brown apologized again for the distraction, saying he just got caught up in the moment after the victory.

“I have the utmost respect for our coach so I sorely regret that,” Brown said Wednesday, via Chris Wesseling of NFL.com. “I stand by my statement last night. I just got carried away in the moment. I live with that moment from last year, not being able to play in the divisional game, not being able to make the trip with the team, so I was extremely excited in that moment.

“We’re not perfect. I’m human and I make mistakes, but as a man I own up to those mistakes. I was genuinely excited in that moment. I wanted to give the fans the team experience of being excited after the game. I think people know what I stand for, what I represent, and what type of person I am.”

Brown wouldn’t disclose if he’d received any punishment from the NFL for violating league policy, and if so, the nature of it.

“The punishment will be between me and the NFL,” Brown said.

Brown had already apologized in a statement for broadcasting Tomlin’s speech on Facebook Live. You can bet that he’d like this to be the last time he needs to say something about this and he can get on with preparing for the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots.