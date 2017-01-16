Antonio Brown could be fined for sharing Mike Tomlin’s speech on social media

The Pittsburgh Steelers may choose to give Antonio Brown nothing more than a slap on the wrist for his decision to broadcast Mike Tomlin’s locker room speech on social media Sunday night, but the star wide receiver could still end up paying a fine.

An NFL official told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the league’s social media policy prohibits players from posting anything on social media from 90 minutes prior to kickoff through postgame interviews. That policy could result in Brown being fined.

Brown’s decision to stream what was supposed to be a private pep talk on social media for his 600,000-plus followers to see was not a good one. Tomlin almost certainly didn’t want the New England Patriots or anyone else outside of the Steelers organization to know the things he said about his upcoming opponent.

Brown deleted the video on Monday morning, but you can watch it here.

Even if he ultimately is not fined, Brown has created an unnecessary distraction for his team during its biggest week of the year.