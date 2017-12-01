pixel 1
Antonio Brown misses practice with toe injury

December 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Antonio Brown missed practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday with a toe injury, but the issue does not sound too serious.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Brown received treatment for his toe Friday morning.

The Steelers do not play until Monday night, we should give Brown extra time to heal.

The Central Michigan product is coming off monster back-to-back games. He had 10 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns last weekend against the Packers. The game before that, he had 10 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee.

