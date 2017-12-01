Antonio Brown misses practice with toe injury

Antonio Brown missed practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday with a toe injury, but the issue does not sound too serious.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Brown received treatment for his toe Friday morning.

Antonio Brown missed Friday’s practice with a toe injury, according to the Steelers. Brown got treatment in AM. I’m told he will be fine, but worth monitoring. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 1, 2017

The Steelers do not play until Monday night, we should give Brown extra time to heal.

The Central Michigan product is coming off monster back-to-back games. He had 10 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns last weekend against the Packers. The game before that, he had 10 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee.