Antonio Brown reminds Brandon Marshall of Porsche bet yet again

Antonio Brown has not yet received payment on a friendly wager he made with Brandon Marshall and he is not letting the new Giants wide receiver forget about it.

Prior to last season, Brown and Marshall made a bet on who would finish with the most receiving yards. Perhaps not surprisingly, Brown came out on top 1,284 to 788, which meant Marshall was to hand over a pretty sweet custom Porsche. That, however, never happened.

Back in December, Brown gave Marshall the option of handing over the pink slip or donating the car. Still nothing from Marshall so Brown was back at it again with a reminder on Thursday. Marshall shared a photo of his signed contract with the Giants via Twitter. Brown chimed in with a “Now u can send the Porsche bro.”

Now u can send the Porshe bro 🔥🤔 https://t.co/iCnkxIe4Fe — Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown) March 9, 2017

It doesn’t appear Brown is going to let Marshall off the hook easily for this one.