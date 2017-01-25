Antonio Brown has subtle response to report about him pouting

Antonio Brown has disputed the claim that he was pouting after one of his teammates scored a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game, albeit in a subtle manner.

On Tuesday, Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee criticized the NFL in a tweet, noting how a reporter from the network that is owned and operated by the league was trying to make one of its best players look bad. Brown retweeted McAfee’s tweet on Wednesday morning.

The screenshot McAfee captured shows that Brown raised his arms in the air after DeAngelo Williams scored. While we don’t know for sure if Brown was pouting afterword, Aditi Kinkhabwala’s claim that the star receiver was upset because he was “wide open in the back of the end zone” appears inaccurate.

The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. Even if he wasn’t pouting on that particular play, the comments Ben Roethlisberger made about the “extra stuff” Brown does were very telling. The Steelers want Brown to show more maturity, and his infamous locker room video was seemingly the tipping point.