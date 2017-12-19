Antonio Brown officially ruled out for Week 16 with ‘significant contusion’

Antonio Brown appears to have avoided a major injury in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, but the star wide receiver is going to miss at least one week because of it.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called Brown’s injury a “significant contusion” and said he will not play on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans.

Mike Tomlin says Antonio Brown has a "significant contusion" to his lower leg. Definitely out this week. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 19, 2017

The exact extent of Brown’s injury is still a bit unclear. After he left Sunday’s game, the Steelers said he was dealing with a “calf bruise.” Tomlin’s talk of a significant contusion seems to be in line with that, but there have been indications that Brown is dealing with something more serious.

Brown took to Twitter on Monday to provide a vague update about his injury, and it does not sound like he is in danger of missing any playoff time. However, the Steelers still need to lock up the No. 2 overall seed if they want a first-round bye, which could be extremely important if Brown needs more time to heal.