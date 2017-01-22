Report: Antonio Brown has six-figure marketing deal with Facebook

Antonio Brown may have gotten himself into trouble with his team and the NFL when he decided to broadcast Mike Tomlin’s locker room speech on social media last week, but at least he is making money for it.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brown has a “big-time marketing deal” with Facebook that is worth somewhere in the high six-figures.

Brown is still waiting to hear if he will receive a fine from the NFL for violating the league’s policy on social media, which states that players cannot share anything on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat or similar sites from 90 minutes prior to kickoff through postgame interviews. According to Rapoport, NFL officials are planning to look at how the Steelers discipline Brown and decide if they want to impose any sanctions of their own.

Brown deleted the video the morning after he posted it, but you can watch it here.

Judging by some of the things Tomlin had to say about Brown’s decision to post the video, it seems safe to assume the Steelers plan to punish Brown in some way. They will likely wait until after the AFC Championship Game — and possibly even Super Bowl — to impose a fine.