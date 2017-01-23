Antonio Brown snubbed media after loss to Patriots

Antonio Brown was fined by the Pittsburgh Steelers last week for his infamous locker room video, and his wallet could be taking another hit in the near future for a totally different reason.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night that Brown left the visitors locker room at Gillette Stadium without fulfilling his media obligations.

Antonio Brown left Steelers lockerroom, declining to talk. Maybe he felt he said enough in lockerroom a week earlier — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 23, 2017

Brown didn’t have a great game against the New England Patriots, catching just seven passes for 77 yards in the blowout loss. But that probably had very little to do with his decision to walk out on the media.

Brown knew he would be flooded with questions about his decision to broadcast Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s locker room speech live on Facebook a week ago (see the video here). And those questions would have been legitimate. Given all the attention the topic received during the week and how unprepared Pittsburgh looked, it’s fair to wonder if Brown created a distraction. Not only that, but we learned some very interesting information about Brown’s endorsement deal with Facebook on Sunday. The All-Pro receiver likely didn’t want to talk about that, either.

Simply put, Brown would rather risk being fined again than continue to relive his boneheaded decision.