Antonio Brown, Steelers could complete new deal by training camp

Antonio Brown recently said he plans to be a Steeler for life. Apparently that could be closer to happening.

Brown said in an interview with Dan Patrick during the week that he and the Steelers were beginning to get things rolling on a potential new deal. Now ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that there is optimism that Brown and the Steelers could complete a new deal by training camp.

Brown was vastly underpaid relative to his production, so the Steelers re-worked his contract to pay him more money this season. The expectation was that they would make things up to him by giving him a larger deal this offseason.

Even though Brown has been a great player for the Steelers since they drafted him in 2010 — especially over the past four seasons — questions developed recently about whether or not Pittsburgh wanted to keep him long term. Fueling that speculation were numerous reports about the Steelers becoming frustrated with Brown, such as this one.

Brown is set to make $4.71 million in 2017. The top wide receivers in the league make around $14-$15 million per year, which is the range where Brown belongs based on talent and production. He has four straight seasons of at least 106 catches, 1,284 yards and eight touchdowns.