Antonio Brown thinks new celebration rules are ‘amazing’

In the face of mounting pressure, the NFL voted this week to relax their rules as it relates to on-field celebrations.

After years of penalizing players for group celebrations or using the football as a prop, the league decided it was time to let their stars have a little fun. And while there are some who disagree with these latest changes, players will now be permitted to kick up one’s heels and incorporate their teammates after a touchdown has been scored.

To no one’s surprise, one player who truly appreciates these rule adjustments is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was penalized for excessive celebration on three separate occasions last season.

“It’s amazing,” Brown said on Wednesday. “I’m sure the guys are looking forward to it, the O-line, some of the guys who don’t get to celebrate with the guys who are getting in the end zone. I think it will be fun.”

As thrilled as Brown may be with these new relaxed rules, the NFL will still prohibit sexually suggestive celebrations.

Two of Brown’s three excessive celebration penalties from last season were the result of twerking. Even under this latest round of changes, those type of dance moves will still draw a 15-yard penalty and potentially lead to a fine — something Browns knows all about having tallied nearly $40,000 in fines for his celebrations in 2016.

Still, the five-time Pro Bowler is gleeful over the possibilities.

“I’m excited, man,” Brown said when asked what he has in store for 2017. “You’ve got to look forward to it.”

All in all, it’s been a good offseason for Brown. In addition to these rule changes, he also landed a four-year, $68 million extension from the Steelers. Needless to say, the veteran has a lot to celebrate.