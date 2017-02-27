Antonio Brown tweets ‘late draftable pick’ scouting report

Antonio Brown is comfortably among the top wide receivers in the NFL. However, some didn’t expect him to ascend to that level.

On Monday, Brown and the Steelers agreed to a massive contract extension. You can read about the details here. Later in the day, the 28-year-old wanted us to know he’s still not satisfied.

Brown shared via his Twitter account a scouting report that projected him as a “late draftable pick.” The scouting report also said Brown would “struggle to create separation” and “does not like to work.”

6th Round. 195th overall.

“Lacks functional strength…” I’m still hungry.

Just watch !! pic.twitter.com/vxvciWAK6Q — Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown) February 27, 2017

As Brown added, he was selected in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft, No. 195 overall. Nearly seven years later, he is the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

If Brown feels he still has more to show, that’s a frightening thought for defensive coordinators around the league. He has already made four consecutive Pro Bowl teams, led the NFL in receptions two years in a row, and has been a First Team All-Pro three straight seasons. Good luck to the cornerbacks and safeties on opposing teams.