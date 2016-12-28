Antonio Gates plans to play in 2017

Rev up those engines for Year 15 of the Antonio Gates Experience.

The San Diego Chargers tight end said on Wednesday that as of right now, he is “definitely” planning to play in 2017, per Ricky Henne of Chargers.com.

Gates, 36, is under contract for $4.5 million with added incentives for 2017. While he’s seen an age-related decline in recent years, the eight-time Pro Bowler has still managed to be a solid contributor with 48 receptions for 493 yards and six touchdowns in 13 appearances in 2016. He is also just one touchdown away from tying Tony Gonzalez’s all-time record for most career TD catches by a tight end.

The latter part of Gates’ career has been hampered a number of lower body injuries, but it sounds like we can look forward to another year of Gates catching passes from and bickering with fellow Chargers lifer Philip Rivers.