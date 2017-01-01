Aqib Talib rips Michael Crabtree’s gold chain necklace off (Video)

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib stays disrespecting opposing wideouts.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 17 game against the Oakland Raiders, Talib got into it with Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and proceeded to rip Crabtree’s gold chain necklace right off. Talib was then seen laughing and bragging about his dastardly deed on the Denver sideline.

Aqib Talib yanks Michael Crabtree's gold chain right off of his neck. [CBS] pic.twitter.com/Hy5p1TBgtQ — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 1, 2017

Crabtree is far from the first opponent that Talib has mixed it up with over the years. But considering that Crabtree was held to just six catches for 27 yards the first time these two teams met this season in Week 9, it’s seems safe to say that Talib is in his head (as well as in his jewelry insurance policy).