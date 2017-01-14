Aqib Talib sent AJ Bouye notes on Tom Brady

One of the Broncos cornerbacks reportedly did his part this week to help the Texans ahead of their Divisional Round game against the Patriots.

The Texans head into Saturday’s game as 16-point underdogs, which represents one of the larger lines in NFL playoff history. Houston is obviously facing a tough task in beating Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and company in Foxborough. If the Texans are able to pull the upset, Aqib Talib may have a hand in it.

Talib sent Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye pictures of his personal notes on Tom Brady.

This week Aqib Talib sent pictures of his personal notes about Tom Brady and the #Patriots offense to #texans CB A.J. Bouye — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 14, 2017

Houston may need all the help they can get. They have just one win in eight all-time meetings versus New England. Included in that is a 27-0 loss to the Patriots earlier this season, a game Tom Brady did not play in. It’s not hard to see why virtually no one outside of Houston is giving the Texans a chance to win.