Sunday, January 22, 2017

Arthur Blank needs some dance lessons

January 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Arthur Blank dancing

What do you get for the man who has everything? Dance lessons. And Arthur Blank could use them badly.

The Atlanta Falcons owner, who co-founded The Home Depot, has been in the spotlight the past two weeks thanks to his football team reaching the Super Bowl.

With the big wins comes big celebrations, and that has led to Blank dancing. His skills are in desperate need of improvement.


