Steelers CB Artie Burns arrested for driving with suspended license

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns was arrested Thursday night for driving with a suspended license.

Andy Slater of 940-AM WINZ reports that Slater was stopped by police in Miami Beach when they noticed his license plate had an expired tag. They later determined that Burns’ driver’s license had been suspended and arrested the 22-year-old.

According to Slater, court records show that Burns’ license was suspended after he failed to pay $1,012.20 in traffic tickets and did not show up to a mandatory court date. He had previously been cited for driving 130 mph in a 60-mph zone.

Burns, a former star at Miami, was taken by the Steelers with the No. 25 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie and had three interceptions. He was penalized at one point for suplexing an opponent.