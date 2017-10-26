Aston Martin to sell 12 Tom Brady edition cars for $360K each

Tom Brady announced earlier this year that he had signed an endorsement deal with luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin, and a dozen wealthy fans of Brady are about to get an opportunity to showcase their allegiance to the four-time Super Bowl MVP.

As ESPN’s Darren Rovell notes, Aston Martin has begun selling a Tom Brady Signature Edition car, and only 12 are being offered. The luxury rides have a sticker price of $359,950 each and will be available for delivery in early 2018.

“We started with a blank canvas and finished with a beautiful car,” Brady said in a statement about the new line of cars. “It’s been great to see it all come to fruition.”

Brady’s signature is on several spots on the car, as is his “TB12” logo.

“When he does something on the field, he sees the result immediately,” Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman told Rovell. “His world is very short in terms of timing. So one thing he made clear to us was that he wanted to be able to make a move and feel the immediacy of performance.

“This car touches people through a voice in Tom that they understand. He speaks English in an American’s English and he’s telling the world why he loves our product. It’s as simple as that.”

Interestingly enough, Brady’s deal with Aston Martin does not include a car, so he would, in theory, have to buy one of his own signature cars if he wants one. Don’t be surprised if Aston Martin cuts him a good deal.