Thursday, February 16, 2017

Atlanta brewery makes Patriots themed beer after losing bet

February 16, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Super Bowl LI ball

The Patriots winning this year’s Super Bowl meant an Atlanta brewery had to make good on a bet placed prior to the game.

Last month, SweetWater Brewery and Samuel Adams agreed via their respective Twitter accounts to come up with a brew named after the winner of the Super Bowl.

Since the Patriots won the strength of an epic comeback, that meant SweetWater had to follow through on their promise, and they did. On Wednesday, they showed off a couple of cans of Patriot Extra Pale Ale, which included a Deflategate reference.

Sometimes a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year dresses up in Penn State gear after losing a bet. Other times, a four-time NBA MVP has to wear a Cubs uniform. Sports bets are fun if you’re the winner. Otherwise, not so much.

