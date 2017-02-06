Atlanta sports store put out Falcons Super Bowl champs gear in third quarter

One sporting goods store in Atlanta was so confident in the lead the Falcons built over the New England Patriots Sunday night that its employees began stocking shelves with championship gear.

According to a report from Fox 5 in Atlanta, workers at a local Dick’s Sporting Goods store started putting out shirts, hats and other apparel in anticipation of the Falcons finishing the job. The store planned to open immediately after the game.

The hurt is real…. pic.twitter.com/fuvypBdMey — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 6, 2017

Of course, Tom Brady did what he does and made any Falcons Super Bowl champion apparel obsolete. The Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit in the second half and came back to win in overtime, completing one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

Heck, even the early edition of a Boston-based newspaper crowned the Falcons champions, which led to some hilariously incorrect papers being delivered on Monday. Falcons fans can blame Dick’s Sporting Goods for jinxing the team all they want, but what happened in Super Bowl LI was truly once-in-a-lifetime stuff.

H/T Barstool Sports